Inside India's 2nd coronavirus wave

More
India is set to surpass the rest of the world in number of COVID-19 cases in a matter of weeks, and the fear now is that the virus will make its way to the underdeveloped, rural areas.
6:57 | 09/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside India's 2nd coronavirus wave

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:57","description":"India is set to surpass the rest of the world in number of COVID-19 cases in a matter of weeks, and the fear now is that the virus will make its way to the underdeveloped, rural areas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73226892","title":"Inside India's 2nd coronavirus wave ","url":"/International/video/inside-indias-2nd-coronavirus-wave-73226892"}