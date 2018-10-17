Investigators search for missing Saudi journalist

More
Officials searched the home of the Saudi consul general Wednesday morning.
2:19 | 10/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators search for missing Saudi journalist

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58568524,"title":"Investigators search for missing Saudi journalist","duration":"2:19","description":"Officials searched the home of the Saudi consul general Wednesday morning.","url":"/International/video/investigators-search-missing-saudi-journalist-58568524","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.