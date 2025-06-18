Iran has been ‘irreparably harmed’: Foreign expert

Global affairs expert Dr. Qanta Ahmed discusses the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live