Transcript for Iran threatens retaliation over killing of top general

Good Friday morning ever want to thank you for joining us we begin with breaking news from Baghdad where the Pentagon wants the deadly airstrike killing one of Iran's most. Powerful generals the Pentagon says this almost all of money is responsible for hundreds of US that's. And he was quote actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in the Middle East ABC the mess they locker Tara joins us with the new. Good morning to an antenna as this represents a major escalation in tensions between the US and Iran Constance on money was a senior. And popular Iranian commander and overnight Iran's Ayatollah is warning the US can expect the severe retaliation. Tensions between the US and Iran reaching a boiling points. The Department of Defense confirming in a statement. At the direction of the president the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad. By killing has some soul and Mani. ABC news learning silly money was killed by a drone strike conducted by US joint special operations. That hit a convoy carrying still Amani as he was leaving Baghdad's airport. Mr. solid money as he is not just a general. He is some link almost a Demi god within the eyes of the Iranian people he is that a hero of the running people for a long time. The Pentagon argues silly money was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members throughout the region. And said it was still in Mani who was behind the recent attacks on US led coalition bases in Iraq. And a strike that recently killed an American contractor. The US then retaliating by taking out 25 members of an Iranian backed militia. I moved off two days of chaotic protests outside the American Embassy in Baghdad. Defense Secretary Marc Casper with a warning on MSNBC on Thursday. You know enough is enough we I have all the capabilities. Inherent in the united states military to either respond. Two are further attacks or to take preemptive action if additional tax are being prepared. The president responding to the attack by tweeting out the image of an American flag but just days ago insisting he did not. Wanna go to war and I want to have peace I like the and reaction from congress has been swift and polarized Republicans are praising the president's actions while Democrats warn of war and question whether the president needed congressional approval Kenneth. And and as he as you said this is getting a lot of reaction on both sides of the I'll what are some of the democratic presidential candidates say. It's in the democratic candidates have long been critical of the president's knowledge of foreign policy former vice president Joseph Biden released a statement saying that president Tran had just tossed a stake of dynamite into a tinderbox and that he owes the American people an explanation. And Bernie Sanders saying trans dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East. That could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars to name. All right and that's there thank you we appreciate it.

