Iran-US talks to continue on Saturday, Tehran says

The first round of talks were "well executed" in their "initial steps," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a post on his official X account on Tuesday.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live