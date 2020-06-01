Transcript for Irwin family has saved over 90K animals, including Australia wildfire victims

About 100 US firefighters are in Australia now with more on the way the devastating wildfires have killed at least two dozen people and destroyed hundreds of homes. The family of the late conservationist. Steve Irwin says it has rescued and treated more than 90000. Animals. He lost several several celebrities at last night's Golden Globes plaster call for donations. Actress Nicole Kidman thanked Americans for their support for their for her native country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.