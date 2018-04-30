Transcript for ISIS claims responsibility for Afghan bombing that killed 25

A double suicide attacks during the morning rush in the heart of Kabul. At least 25 are reported dead and more than four infinite crisis in Afghanistan claiming responsibility for the deadly loss. Bus attack was carried out by a suicide bomber on amid a cycle in an area which is head into native headquarters in Kabul and not far from the US embassy. A second lost hold adjusted dozens of journalists rushed to the scene the second Obama pretending to be one of them exploiting his device in the crowd. One of the journalists killed was the AFP news agencies teeth south honest on photographer summer ride. A father of six the youngest of his children just fifteen days old. They're global news director calling his lost a devastating blow. Monday's attack comes just ten days after a ton up on suicide bombing in southern Helmand. And just over a week after another ice this attack killed more than fifty people out of there to registration center in the capital. Today's violence hasn't stopped at the cap until. Eleven children have been killed and eight remaining in NATO troops were being wounded in another suicide attack in conduct law. Civilians in Afghanistan are at the messy of ice since al-Qaeda and that's how to. He Los street announced the start of that annual spring offensive. Season of violence and instability. Do they let father an ABC news London.

