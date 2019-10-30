Transcript for ISIS leader and spokesperson killed in Syria

And we're gonna move overseas to northern Syria come as you know the world's most wanted terrorists the leader I says. Was killed in a rain and now president trump tweeting yesterday at the number one replacement for the ice is leader. Was also killed by American troops I want to bring in. Ian panel on the ground. In Northern Iraq. EN can you just give us a little idea of who this replacement was. Yes I think a replacement might be an overstatement who's a potential replacements I think the idea that he was a number two. Is is definitely over egging the putting. It was Abu Hassan Al muhajir he was the IC spokesman. He was also killed in or similar kind of operation in what way it was a US special forces operation together with STF is Kurdish support. On the ground but in addressing late. Doctor Russell travelers Susie acting director. Of the US national I Counterterrorism. Center is just final nail right now and he said three fascinating things which again. Put aside lied to the claims that this walls and number two he said festival I says has a very deep bench in other words there are many replacements ready to take the place. Of Al but daddy. Number two he said there are somewhat 141000. Ices fights is here in Iraq and across the border showing that it still has large scale clintons say. Ultimately he said that the death of Bart that he won important ones have much impact that was still waiting to hear from my says. And normally take awhile to confirm these deaths and because we've had a load of false alarms they've been skeptical on line. But there is is suggests in the perhaps in the coming hours we could hear something from my says. It may be offering condolences in May be the usual eulogized. It may just might be the announcements of a replacement. EN before we go we're learning about some the role that this supposed. If you can tell us more about that. You have a slamming fascinating did tell Kimberly and is so much the stuff of some kind of spy drama prime. This would say a disgruntled Ollie says fights who was part of the inner circle of Baghdad a friendly members of his family of being killed by a crisis. At what however this turns but he ended up becoming an informant full the 'cause. Passing. US. The secrets US sorry. Special forces as they Wentz and on this raid we know that the operative managed to get a pair of underpants and some blood samples taken verified DNA. Washington Post also reports saying that after the rate he was taken back with the US special forces he was brought out of the country reunited with family. I'm possibly he's got a receipt coughs or all all of the 25 million dollar bouncy that was placed on Baghdad he's had as the world's most wanted terrorists no confirmation from the State Department. All the Pentagon of this or indeed from the STF on the ground the vast well the Washington Post is reporting Kimberly. All right Ian panel right there in Northern Iraq with the latest thank you so much we appreciate it.

