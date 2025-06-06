Israel arming groups inside Gaza to fight Hamas: Netanyahu

ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports on the backlash Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is receiving for arming militias inside Gaza.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live