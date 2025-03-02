Israel blocks all aid to Gaza: Netanyahu's office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Sunday said the country imposed a blockade on all humanitarian aid heading into the Gaza Strip.

March 2, 2025

