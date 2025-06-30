Israel ‘getting closer’ to accepting US proposal: Defense analyst

ABC News contributor Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, discusses the likelihood of a 60-day pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live