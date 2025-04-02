Israel expanding Gaza operations to ‘cleanse area of terrorists': Defense minister

ABC News contributor Mick Mulroy comments on the latest headlines involving Israel and Hamas.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live