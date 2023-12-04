Israel expands ground offensive into all parts of Gaza

ABC News foreign correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge and ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy report on Israel’s latest military offensive in Gaza.

December 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live