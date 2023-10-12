Israel facing threats on 2 fronts while preparing for ground attack

ABC News' Britt Clennett is in Israel where they now face attacks from more than one front as they prepare for a ground assault of Gaza.

October 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live