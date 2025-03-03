Israel-Hamas ceasefire ‘exceptionally fragile’: Former NATO ambassador

Doug Lute, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, says there’s “very little trust and zero good will” between the two warring parties.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live