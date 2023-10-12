Israel and Hamas at war

ABC News' Matt Gutman and Ines de la Cuetara report from Tel Aviv, with Mola Lenghi in Beirut and MaryAlice Parks in D.C., on Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.

October 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live