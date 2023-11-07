Israel-Hamas war escalates

The Israeli military says it is surrounding Gaza City to make it harder for Hamas to keep control, as the United Nations renews humanitarian concerns, calling Gaza a “graveyard for children.”

November 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live