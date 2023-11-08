Israel Hamas war: Two Israeli Americans caught in the middle

ABC News Reports is joined by Ofri Haggai, the niece of two Israeli Americans who are missing and believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

November 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live