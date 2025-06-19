Israel-Iran conflict expected to hike US gas prices, experts say

Gas Buddy's Patrick De Haan discusses how U.S. gas prices could rise within the coming days as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live