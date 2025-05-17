Israel launches deadly new offensive in Gaza

At least 153 people were killed and 459 were injured in the past 24 hours as IDF operations intensify across the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

May 17, 2025

