Israel mobilizes forces across entire Gaza Strip

ABC News' Ines de la Cuetara and contributor Darrell Blocker talk about what comes next as the Israel Defense Forces is mobilizing into all of the Gaza Strip.

December 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live