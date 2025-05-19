Israel moving toward ‘full control of Gaza,’ Netanyahu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the resumption of a "basic" level of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip will be allowed. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports.

May 19, 2025

