Transcript for Israel shoots down Syrian fighter jet

I'm Elizabeth McLaughlin the Israeli military says it has shot down a Syrian aircraft wanting to patriot missile after it says it crossed into its airspace. Now this comes as Israel has grown increasingly concerned about these Syrian civil war creeping closer to its border especially the influence of Iran inside Syria. Now last summer at the US military shot down its own Syrian aircraft. Two US eighty super hornets shot down that manned aircraft the first time the military had done so since 1989 Elizabeth McLaughlin ABC news the panic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.