Israel strikes Syrian military headquarters, IDF says

At least one person was killed and 18 others were injured Wednesday in the Israeli airstrikes on the capital, Damascus, Syria's Ministry of Health told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency.

July 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live