Israel urges Gaza evacuation as it prepares for ground invasion

ABC News’ contributors Mick Mulroy and Chris Costa discuss what comes next as Israel urges more than a million people to evacuate northern Gaza.

October 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live