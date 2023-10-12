Israel at War: Living in Terror -- A Special Edition of 20/20

“20/20” co-anchor David Muir is in Israel with the latest on the war between Israel and Hamas.

October 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live