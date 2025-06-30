Israeli official heads to Washington for White House talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top adviser is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump. ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge reports.

June 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live