Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Cheney stands her ground: World in Photos, May 13

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 05/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Cheney stands her ground: World in Photos, May 13
And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77671160","title":"Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Cheney stands her ground: World in Photos, May 13","url":"/International/video/israeli-palestinian-conflict-cheney-stands-ground-world-photos-77671160"}