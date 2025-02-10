Israeli raids continue in the West Bank despite fragile ceasefire deal

While the Israel-Hamas ceasefire allows some residents to return to their homes in the Gaza Strip, ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports that Israel has simultaneously stepped up raids in the West Bank.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live