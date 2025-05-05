Israeli security cabinet approves plan to occupy parts of Gaza, source says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved an operational plan for the expansion of the war in Gaza in a meeting late Sunday. ABC News’ Jordana Miller reports.

May 5, 2025

