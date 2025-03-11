Israel’s foreign minister avoids criticizing US in new interview

ABC News’ Matt Gutman sat down with Israel Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar as Israeli negotiators head to Doha for a new round of ceasefire talks.

March 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live