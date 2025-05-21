Israel's Netanyahu says 'it appears' Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was killed

Sinwar is the current head of the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He took over from his brother in October 2024.

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live