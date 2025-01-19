Isreal-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza is in effect

A Hamas military spokesperson announced the names of the first three hostages to be released under the agreement. Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher would be released, Abu Ubaida said.

January 19, 2025

