Italian firefighters rescue deer

Italian firefighters used a dinghy to rescue a deer that fell into the water at a hydroelectricity station in Credaro.
0:43 | 05/19/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Italian firefighters rescue deer
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

