Italy on the mend from COVID-19

More
Italy finally turns a corner after weeks of battling COIVD-19 infections. Infections are decreasing and doctors are releasing patients.
4:13 | 04/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Italy on the mend from COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:13","description":"Italy finally turns a corner after weeks of battling COIVD-19 infections. Infections are decreasing and doctors are releasing patients.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70278220","title":"Italy on the mend from COVID-19","url":"/International/video/italy-mend-covid-19-70278220"}