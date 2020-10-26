Japan and U.S. hold military exercise at sea

The two nations began air, land and sea exercises around Japan in a show of force after increased Chinese military activity in the region.
2:28 | 10/26/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Japan and U.S. hold military exercise at sea
