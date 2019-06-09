Japanese island battered in typhoon

The island of Miyakojima was hit by strong rain and blustery wind as Typhoon Lingling blew through Sept. 5.
0:32 | 09/06/19

{"duration":"0:32","description":"The island of Miyakojima was hit by strong rain and blustery wind as Typhoon Lingling blew through Sept. 5.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65432666","title":"Japanese island battered in typhoon ","url":"/International/video/japanese-island-battered-typhoon-65432666"}