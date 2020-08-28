Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign

More
The 65-year-old has suffered from the disease ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition impacting the large intestine.
0:07 | 08/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign
The overnight Japan's prime minister Russians they resigning local media reports say he's stepping down. Because of health.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:07","description":"The 65-year-old has suffered from the disease ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition impacting the large intestine. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72676616","title":"Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign","url":"/International/video/japanese-prime-minister-shinzo-abe-resign-72676616"}