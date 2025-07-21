Japan's shaky government loses control in upper house election

ABC News' Britt Clennett reports on the impacts of the parliamentary election and tariff negotiations with the U.S.

July 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live