JD Vance and wife Usha visit Greenland amid US takeover controversy

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance arrived in Greenland on Friday for a scaled-back visit to the Pituffik Space Base.

March 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live