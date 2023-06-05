Joran van der Sloot to be transferred to the US to face fraud and extortion charges

He is the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of American teenager Natalie Holloway.

June 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live