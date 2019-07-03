Journalist Cody Weddle released by Venezuelan authorities

More
Cody Weddle was detained after being taken from his Caracas, Venezuela apartment.
0:31 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Journalist Cody Weddle released by Venezuelan authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61534598,"title":"Journalist Cody Weddle released by Venezuelan authorities","duration":"0:31","description":"Cody Weddle was detained after being taken from his Caracas, Venezuela apartment.","url":"/International/video/journalist-cody-weddle-released-venezuelan-authorities-61534598","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.