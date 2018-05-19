Joyous atmosphere inside St. George's Chapel for royal wedding

More
ABC News contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber discusses the floral arrangements, ceremony seating and who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle.
5:56 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joyous atmosphere inside St. George's Chapel for royal wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55282563,"title":"Joyous atmosphere inside St. George's Chapel for royal wedding","duration":"5:56","description":"ABC News contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber discusses the floral arrangements, ceremony seating and who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle. ","url":"/International/video/joyous-atmosphere-inside-st-georges-chapel-royal-wedding-55282563","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.