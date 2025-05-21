Judge rules DHS violated court order in deporting 8 migrants to South Sudan

A judge ruled that the Trump administration's deportations of eight men convicted of violent crimes to South Sudan was "unquestionably violative of this Court's order."

May 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live