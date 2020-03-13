Transcript for Justin Trudeau remarks on Canada’s plan to fight coronavirus

Earlier today. Ministers Blair high dew and Darnell announce that Canada has advised Canadians to curtail nonessential international travel. And that the cruise season is suspended until July. And that we are bringing in additional screening measures at airports. We are also streamlining overseas arrivals to be better positioned. For for screening. Yesterday we saw many provinces. Take strong steps to keep people safe. They are doing what needs to be done to protect the public and I want to thank them for their exemplary work. Later today I will have a call with the premieres and indigenous leaders to discuss the latest developments. And coordinate our efforts including the over a billion dollar cook at nineteen response fund. Which provides money to the provinces and territories to support preparation. And mitigation. These are significant steps. And we will do more. The provinces and territories are facing various levels of risk but we will make sure that we align our response across the country. Addressing coated nineteen must be a team Canada effort. To keep Canadians say to mitigate the economic impacts of the virus all levels of government are working together. We are talking regular we are coordinating our efforts we're following the situation very closely. We're pulling out all the stops. We know that you're worried. You're worried about your health. And your family tell. But your job. Your savings. And were paying rent. That the kids not being in school. I know that your concern about uncertainty. In the global economy. The steps being taken to keep your say. Have an economic impact. Who what is also true is that we are in the enviable position of having significant fiscal firepower. Available to support you. This is in addition to the measures we've already take. The finance minister is also in constant communication with his international counterparts to find ways to work together. To mitigate the impacts of the virus on the global economy. He will have further announcements. Shortly this afternoon. The agreement we reached with other parties to suspend the house today also still gives us the flexibility to do the things we need to do. In order to support Canadians. No one. Should have to worry about paying rent buying groceries or additional child care because of coated nineteen. We will help Canadians. Finish. The government of Canada will be introducing a significant. Fiscal stimulus package. In the days ahead. We will continue to make decisions based on recommendations. Of medical experts public health authorities and top scientists we understand. That we have taken significant measures over the past weeks and month. To ensure that Canadians are kept safe to slow the spread of the virus we will continue to make determinations about how best to do that. Based on. Recommendations of experts but we're not closing the door to any further steps but we will make those decisions based on what science tells us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.