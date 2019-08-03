-
Now Playing: GPS technology helps save stranded kayaker
-
Now Playing: Kayaker gets joined by humpback whales on outing
-
Now Playing: Kayaker has close encounter with great white
-
Now Playing: Lagerfeld's final runway, tornado destruction: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Curious baby kangaroo
-
Now Playing: Kayaker saved in Gulf of Mexico
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Mass ISIS surrender
-
Now Playing: New images show ISIS surrender in Syria
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of ISIS fighters surrendering as US issues new warning
-
Now Playing: Fight against ISIS in Syria
-
Now Playing: Journalist Cody Weddle released by Venezuelan authorities
-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes, Crufts Dog Show and a GM plant's last day: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Panda chills out at the zoo
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: American journalist released after being detained in Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Moose stomps on carport roof
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to news that North Korea is rebuilding rocket site
-
Now Playing: Should Google ban the Absher app in Saudi Arabia?
-
Now Playing: Deer makes it to safety after fall into icy river
-
Now Playing: Fans taunt player, religious rituals and beautiful skylines: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Meghan joins Prince Harry onstage in surprise appearance