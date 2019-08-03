Transcript for Kayaker saved in Gulf of Mexico

We turned out to a dramatic rescue with C a Florida man was fighting to survive after his kayak capsized in the Gulf of Mexico a half mile from shore. But some new technology saved his life. I am out here about kayak separate. A 911 call captured the fear in Mike blocking ours is voice and critical care. I'm praying the avid fisherman was clinging to his capsized kayak struggling to stay afloat in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa. The water just a chilly 56 degrees had a whistle but I was so cold. Agreement Loman was so benign 11 dispatcher MacKenzie Espinosa helped keep them home. I get really. They are and I know you're tired you're gonna take out. As blocking ars held this fold above his head in the water rescuers desperately worked to find him I had thoughts of me just drifting out there. And nobody ever finding me again the 911 centered then use new technology to find balking arts even while he drifted farther from shore. 23 minutes later paramedics finally found him in pulled him to safety that was his life fine right then that new technology called graphic SO west. His dispatchers and nearly exact location for someone calling 911. As long as caller is using Apple's IOS twelve or android version. Four point no end up I'm gonna cry Espinoza and barking ours both fought back tears as they met for the first time since that fateful phone call it's. Very easy for me to hugged him and and pulled his hand because. He is a member of my family now. The rapid SOS technology has been online since last fall in authorities across the country say it has already saved several lives.

