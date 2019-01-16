Transcript for Kenya terror attack

Hi this is ABC news live on the empaneled in Nairobi the Kenyan capital just on the road where that major terrorist incident took place. These are the we heard an explosion as short while ago we told that it was a booby trapped device would be detonated by explosive experts. What we understand happened is that full attackers entered the hotel compound. Detonated some explosives near call one detonated his suicide vest. After being told that was in a restroom which is part of this large complex. The number of businesses that as well as hotels and an end to the building with Foley team moving from room to room. Trying to get people trying to kill people. We now know that fourteen people were killed overrule including one American just bring speaking to one man he's a video group. And his business was based in the conflict. And he sold the attackers when they arrived. He described that process of terror and fear in not knowing if there were coming for him. But for simple tools. A gust explosion. Finland who nukem for the wind to console a soulful guy is shooting at people he soltys hackers hit so I saw them who fooled them. And you're walking groups of two. School dad the deep post play the building of housing and into beautiful ten of them that are listed dipped to two of the guys. Walks squads Al building and they were going up the fools. Duel to go shooting up days in this community. They closed oval lights they shot battle equipment that put a lift bones on silence and laid down on the ground in the studio waiting for the rescuers to come. He said it was truly terrifying he said the explosions were the lattice thing he's ever heard that even though. He's in the country where terrorist attacks occur because most people have no experience so that eventually antiterrorist squads were able to enter it into the compound to clear its and eventually. Kill all the attackers. We're being told a police raises being taken place at the home of one of the alleged attackers. Partly because he's neighbors had watched a television footage and an unidentified. A call which is part. Just here as perhaps belong to one that neighbors who went to the area and they've been sweeping its. Searching his house rules are hearing that a couple of perhaps accomplices have also been cut picked up by the police. So although for now the danger is subsiding is still very much fills like an active investigation. For ABC news alive and we impanel in Nairobi Kenya.

