Khamenei says Iran has delivered a 'harsh blow' to US in 1st comments since bombing

Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei struck a defiant tone on Thursday as he congratulated Iran for “its victory over the American regime.”

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live