Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore for summit with Trump

The North Korean leader arrived shortly before Trump for the Tuesday morning summit.
0:33 | 06/10/18

Transcript for Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore for summit with Trump
North Korean leader Kim Jung Lee has a ride in Singapore that historic meeting with president trump. He rolled through any large black limiting with the North Korean flag on top and made his way that heavily guarded. Saint Regis hotel. President come before taking off and he's competent that Kim wants to strike a deal. And he said he'll know it in the first minute if he see it but he nuclear station an added that he's willing to walk away. We'll see in the next few days that these two leaders can sit face to face and hash added deal to dean nuclear eyes the Korean Peninsula. Tara primary ABC news Singapore.

