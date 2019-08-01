Kim Jong Un makes 4th visit to China in a year

More
The North Korean leader is said to have met with Xi Jinping.
0:44 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kim Jong Un makes 4th visit to China in a year
North Korean leader Kim Jung un has a rind in Beijing for talks with China's president. The visit is viewed as an effort to coordinate ahead of an expected second summit between Kim and president trump. Little progress has been made on nuclear disarmament since they met last year. A developing story overnight concerning US relations with Iran the New York Times reporting a US Nady better and has been how Monday air since last summer. 46 year old Michael White of California listed teen while visiting his or Ronnie and girlfriend. That is according to his mother who says white was supposed to leave a run last July but never boarded his flight. He's being held on unspecified charge is. At least three other American citizens are currently being held by Iran as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60227414,"title":"Kim Jong Un makes 4th visit to China in a year","duration":"0:44","description":"The North Korean leader is said to have met with Xi Jinping.","url":"/International/video/kim-jong-makes-4th-visit-china-year-60227414","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.