Transcript for Kim Jong Un makes 4th visit to China in a year

North Korean leader Kim Jung un has a rind in Beijing for talks with China's president. The visit is viewed as an effort to coordinate ahead of an expected second summit between Kim and president trump. Little progress has been made on nuclear disarmament since they met last year. A developing story overnight concerning US relations with Iran the New York Times reporting a US Nady better and has been how Monday air since last summer. 46 year old Michael White of California listed teen while visiting his or Ronnie and girlfriend. That is according to his mother who says white was supposed to leave a run last July but never boarded his flight. He's being held on unspecified charge is. At least three other American citizens are currently being held by Iran as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.